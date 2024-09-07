Weil Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000.

NVDD opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

