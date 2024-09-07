Weil Company Inc. Sells 33,273 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,273 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

