Weil Company Inc. Sells 6,746 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 438,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PTC by 24.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 463,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,274,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.23.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

