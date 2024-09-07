Weil Company Inc. Sells 975 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

ESGD opened at $80.23 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

