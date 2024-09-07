Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,920 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $61,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,853,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,798,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.