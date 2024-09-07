WEMIX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $337.59 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $337.59 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 529,788,407 coins and its circulating supply is 410,197,193 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 532,669,135.86524063 with 410,156,693.1178045 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.8528227 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,284,192.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.