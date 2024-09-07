Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WHG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 459,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

