WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading 6% Higher

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 68,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 67,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

WildBrain Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.