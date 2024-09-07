WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.09

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
