Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.66

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and traded as high as $167.55. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $166.65, with a volume of 5,492 shares traded.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85.
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
