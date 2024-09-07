Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $254.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,223. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average of $245.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.