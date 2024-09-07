Worldcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $110.94 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $555.79 million and approximately $110.94 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,053,805 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 415,239,560.41231894 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.39382089 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $80,887,732.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

