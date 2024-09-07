Xai (XAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.12 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Xai has a total market cap of $105.12 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xai has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,281,598,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,815,338 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,280,405,232.6174185 with 609,622,274.5105933 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.1806173 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,673,161.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

