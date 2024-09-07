Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 5.8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 79,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 744,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

