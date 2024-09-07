XR Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for approximately 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $8,197,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,352,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

