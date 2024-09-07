YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 632,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,880 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $13.96.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.