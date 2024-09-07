Zebec Network (ZBCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.20 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $7.20 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform.

