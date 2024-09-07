Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Zenvia updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zenvia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

