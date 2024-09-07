Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $126.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

