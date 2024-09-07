zkSync (ZK) Price Reaches $0.0988

zkSync (ZK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. zkSync has a market capitalization of $363.17 million and approximately $60.06 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10185531 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $40,966,342.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

