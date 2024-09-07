Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

