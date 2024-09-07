Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040-0.060 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Up 4.0 %

ZUMZ opened at $26.69 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $541.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.