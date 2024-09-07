Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040-0.060 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $26.69 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $541.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

