Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Zuora alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zuora by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.