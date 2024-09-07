Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Someit Sidhu Sells 51,728 Shares

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ZURA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZURA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.