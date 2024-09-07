Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Someit Sidhu Sells 51,728 Shares

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zura Bio Stock Performance
ZURA stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ZURA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zura Bio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.