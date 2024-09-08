14,608 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 624,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $799,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

