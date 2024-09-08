1,643 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

