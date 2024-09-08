1,900 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in DTE Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,220. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

