2,170 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

MTB stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

