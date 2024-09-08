24,210 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,418.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

