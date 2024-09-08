24,854 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $814,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 833,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,198 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.