334,333 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 8.1% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 2.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $689,000.

BATS:PJUN opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

