4,854 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 305.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2,585.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 279,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $53.69 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.