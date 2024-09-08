510 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 103,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $283.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.25 and its 200 day moving average is $272.09. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

