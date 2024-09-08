5,189 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

