AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

