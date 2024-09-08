Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $220.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Shares of ANF opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

