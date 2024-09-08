Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 157,091 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $127,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

