Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,707 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CrowdStrike worth $234,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average is $315.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

