Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,115,124 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $79,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MetLife by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 125,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 88.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 177.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 359,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

