Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,019 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $97,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on VEEV
Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $215.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.