Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $76,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.95.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,113.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,020.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

