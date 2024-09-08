Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $111.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Ralph Lauren worth $111,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Shares of RL stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

