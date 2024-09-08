Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $168 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Pure Storage worth $168,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,618 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 835.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after buying an additional 963,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

