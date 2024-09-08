Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $287.80 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649,115 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of UBS Group worth $287,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in UBS Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of UBS opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
