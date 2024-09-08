Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares trading hands.

Advanced Oncotherapy Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The company has a market cap of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.75.

About Advanced Oncotherapy

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.