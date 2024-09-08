AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 102.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $94.05 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

