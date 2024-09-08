Aion (AION) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $900,135.36

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $900,135.36 and approximately $96.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00075217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

