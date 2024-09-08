Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.53

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $926,100.70 and approximately $17.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

