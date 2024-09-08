Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.48.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

